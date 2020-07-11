Sections
Home / Football / Saints relishing challenge from Solskjaer’s ‘lions’: Hasenhuettl

Saints relishing challenge from Solskjaer’s ‘lions’: Hasenhuettl

Southampton are 12th in the standings with 44 points, eight behind sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers with four games to play.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 11:14 IST

By Reuters,

Hasenhuettl believes there’s a lot more to come from striker Danny Ings (Getty Images)

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl believes Manchester United, who are on a 17-match unbeaten run, will provide the sort of challenge his team need to continue improving when they visit Old Trafford on Monday.

Southampton are 12th in the standings with 44 points, eight behind sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers with four games to play. The Saints have won three of five games since the season’s restart, including a 1-0 home victory against Manchester City, and travel to Old Trafford next to face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who have won each of their last four league games by three goals.

“They are a fantastic team and they are on an unbelievable run, but this is exactly the challenge we need if we want to get better,” Hasenhuettl told reporters in a virtual news conference. “We learnt a lot against Manchester City and we need these games if we want to fight with lions. This is what we are looking for. They are, at the moment, really strong.

“Last time there we had a fantastic game. It was one of our best performances in an away game. We like this challenge. We have to be brave and try to find the right decisions.”



Striker Danny Ings has netted 19 league goals this season and Hasenhuettl believes there’s a lot more to come from the 27-year-old.

“I think it would be better for him if we finish in the top 10. He is a team player and he is such a professional guy. He deserves to score so many,” he added. “It is good that he is fit at the moment and he knows he had to invest a lot to be a successful striker. He changed his behaviour to come deep on the pitch, he is very hungry and it is not a coincidence he scores so many goals for me.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

DK Shivakumar questions claims on Rewa solar park in MP being Asia’s largest
Jul 11, 2020 11:26 IST
Bihar: AIIMS-Patna designated as dedicated coronavirus hospital
Jul 11, 2020 11:26 IST
Ghislaine Maxwell seeks bail, citing Covid-19, and denies Jeffrey Epstein charges
Jul 11, 2020 11:25 IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk becomes seventh richest billionaire in the world
Jul 11, 2020 11:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.