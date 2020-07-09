Sections
Home / Football / Salah scores twice as Liverpool hopeful of finishing with record points

Salah scores twice as Liverpool hopeful of finishing with record points

Liverpool need nine points from their remaining four games to secure the highest points total in a Premier League season.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 06:35 IST

By Reuters,

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring. (Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah scored twice as champions Liverpool moved on to 92 points with a 3-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday. Juergen Klopp’s side were 2-0 up within eight minutes after Brighton paid heavily for sloppy work in their attempt to play the ball out from the back.

Naby Keita robbed Davy Propper and slipped the ball to Salah who confidently drove home to open the scoring in the sixth minute. Two minutes later and Brighton were caught out again by Liverpool’s pressing, this time Salah setting up Jordan Henderson who finished with a perfect drive.

Graham Potter’s team pulled a goal back on the stroke of halftime with Leandro Trossard sweeping home a first-time shot after a pinpoint cross from Tariq Lamptey. Brighton, who recovered well from their poor start, should have drawn level on the hour when the ball fell to an unattended Dan Burn at the back post but he failed to test Alisson with a poor connection.

Egyptian Salah wrapped up the win, Liverpool’s 30th in their 34th game of the season, with a superbly angled near post header from an in-swinging Andy Robertson corner. Liverpool need nine points from their remaining four games to secure the highest points total in a Premier League season, with the current record set by Manchester City, who amassed 100 points in 2018.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CAG asks top court for status change in BCCI
Jul 09, 2020 07:42 IST
Uttarakhand allows setting up of stone crusher, hot-mix plants near Ganga and other rivers
Jul 09, 2020 07:42 IST
LIVE: US reports more than 60,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Jul 09, 2020 07:34 IST
Katrina Kaif shares fun video of best moments with sister Isabelle Kaif
Jul 09, 2020 07:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.