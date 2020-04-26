Sections
Salihamidzic 'optimistic' of Manuel Neuer contract extension

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 16:06 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Munich

Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer applauds the fans at the end of the match. (REUTERS)

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says he is “optimistic” about extending club captain Manuel Neuer’s contract, adding in an interview with Sunday’s Die Welt that discrepancies had been “clarified internally”.

“So I hope we’ll be able to extend Manuel’s contract,” Salihamidzic said, with the Bayern goalkeeper’s current deal expiring in June 2021.

Talks between Bayern and the Germany ‘keeper, capped 92 times by the national side, seemed to have reached deadlock in mid-April, with Neuer expressing his “irritation” about leaked details of the extension talks.

“Since nothing has been leaked since then, I guess the mole has moved on,” Salihamidzic said.



