Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / SC East Bengal rope in ‘A-League’ defender Scott Neville

SC East Bengal rope in ‘A-League’ defender Scott Neville

Neville featured in almost every match for Brisbane Roar in the 2019-20 season missing out on only two matches.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 15:03 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

Footballer Scott Neville. (Getty Images)

SC East Bengal on Tuesday announced the signing of experienced A-League defender Scott Neville on a season-long loan from Brisbane Roar ahead of the upcoming edition of Indian Super League. Neville has had the experience of playing under new East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler at the Roars till last season.

“We are glad to announce that the club has agreed on a season-long loan move for experienced A-League defender Scott Neville,” joint managing director of Shree Cement Prashant Bangur said in a press statement.

Neville featured in almost every match for Brisbane Roar in the 2019-20 season missing out on only two matches.

The 31-year old helped them to a fourth-place finish in the A-League and the team was in the A-League Final Series as well as play-offs. Neville made 25 appearances in his maiden A-League season in Brisbane, bringing his tally to 223 matches in a career spanning over a decade.



“Scott brings a lot of experience to us having played 12 consecutive seasons in the A-League with 200+ matches and also featured for the Australia U-23 team,” Bangur added.

The Aussie defender said he is excited to don the red and gold jersey.

“India presents a new challenge and I cannot wait to don the red and gold colours and take the field. There will always be massive expectations from us and I am aware of that. I can assure the fans that we will leave no stone unturned in our bid to strive for excellence,” Neville said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Guv asked Thackeray if he had turned secular. He delivers a biting response
Oct 13, 2020 14:19 IST
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Oct 13, 2020 12:35 IST
CBI team quizzes cop in Hathras, visits spot where 19-year-old was gang-raped
Oct 13, 2020 13:57 IST
In Andhra, stalker sets woman on fire, she pulls him in. Both dead
Oct 13, 2020 14:56 IST

latest news

North Delhi civic body to be fined Rs 20 lakh for violating dust control norms: Gopal Rai
Oct 13, 2020 15:08 IST
SC East Bengal rope in ‘A-League’ defender Scott Neville
Oct 13, 2020 15:03 IST
Evil Eye review: Accents are the scariest thing in PC-produced horror film
Oct 13, 2020 15:07 IST
KBC 12: Komal Tukadia could not tackle this Rs 25 lakh question. Can you?
Oct 13, 2020 15:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.