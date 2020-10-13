SC East Bengal rope in ‘A-League’ defender Scott Neville

SC East Bengal on Tuesday announced the signing of experienced A-League defender Scott Neville on a season-long loan from Brisbane Roar ahead of the upcoming edition of Indian Super League. Neville has had the experience of playing under new East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler at the Roars till last season.

“We are glad to announce that the club has agreed on a season-long loan move for experienced A-League defender Scott Neville,” joint managing director of Shree Cement Prashant Bangur said in a press statement.

Neville featured in almost every match for Brisbane Roar in the 2019-20 season missing out on only two matches.

The 31-year old helped them to a fourth-place finish in the A-League and the team was in the A-League Final Series as well as play-offs. Neville made 25 appearances in his maiden A-League season in Brisbane, bringing his tally to 223 matches in a career spanning over a decade.

“Scott brings a lot of experience to us having played 12 consecutive seasons in the A-League with 200+ matches and also featured for the Australia U-23 team,” Bangur added.

The Aussie defender said he is excited to don the red and gold jersey.

“India presents a new challenge and I cannot wait to don the red and gold colours and take the field. There will always be massive expectations from us and I am aware of that. I can assure the fans that we will leave no stone unturned in our bid to strive for excellence,” Neville said.