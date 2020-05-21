Sections
Home / Football / Seems a safe environment, says Maguire after training return

Seems a safe environment, says Maguire after training return

Maguire revealed the players did well on the their first day after returning to training and they have so far found the conditions to be safe for everyone.

Updated: May 21, 2020 16:25 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Manchester

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 8, 2020 Manchester United's Harry Maguire celebrates after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo (REUTERS)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has revealed that the club followed all necessary government protocols before players returned to training at their Carrington base Carrington on Wednesday. All football has been suspended in the country due to coronavirus pandemic and Premier League authorities are targetting mid-June as a possible date to resume the season.

Maguire revealed the players did well on the their first day after returning to training and they have so far found the conditions to be safe for everyone.

“It’s been a strange few months, but it has been a protocol which the club has followed. It seems such a safe environment,” Maguire told MUTV in a video uploaded on their Instagram handle.

“It’s our first day back but it seems so safe and everyone is respecting it so well, so long may that continue and I’m sure no one will have any problems.”



The England defender also revealed the players have tested negative for the virus and he also gave an insight into how the players went about their training on the opening day.

“The safety, it seems really well organised. Like you said, we all got tested before we came in, so everyone in the changing room has a negative test,” Maguire said.

“There are a lot fewer people at the training ground. Today I was in a group of four, working with one coach, so not many people.

“It’s the first step. We’re in phase one, let’s get through this phase without any troubles. It’s only the first day, but it’s been a good start for me.”

Manchester United currently occupy the fifth place in the Premier League table with 45 points in 29 matches. Liverpool lead the race with 82 points, followed by Manchester City (57), Leicester City (53) and Chelsea (48).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Zydus Cadila supplies 30,000 Covid Kavach Elisa test kits to ICMR for free
May 21, 2020 16:34 IST
MOOCs offered on Swayam will be accepted for credit mobility in colleges: MHRD
May 21, 2020 16:37 IST
Ranthambore tiger reserve has 18-35 caracals, says Rajasthan forest dept
May 21, 2020 16:30 IST
Meet the youngsters who adopted families of widows in this pandemic
May 21, 2020 16:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.