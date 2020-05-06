Sections
Home / Football / Serbian league to resume on May 30

Serbian league to resume on May 30

In addition to the league’s resumption the Serbian Cup which has reached the quarter-finals stage will be completed, with the final on June 24.

Updated: May 06, 2020 20:16 IST

By Press Trust of India, Belgrade

General view as the teams observe a minutes silence before the match. (REUTERS)

The Serbian league will resume after its suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic on May 30, the country’s football association the FSS announced on Wednesday.

With the Serbian government’s ban on large gatherings matches are expected to be held behind closed doors.

“It is decided that the last four rounds of the 2019/2020 season will be held,” read a statement on the FSS website.

In addition to the league’s resumption the Serbian Cup which has reached the quarter-finals stage will be completed, with the final on June 24.



COVID-19 has killed over 200 people and infected almost 10,000 in the Balkan state of around seven million which declared a state of emergency in mid-March to combat the spread of the disease.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
May 06, 2020 21:10 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
May 06, 2020 20:57 IST
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
May 06, 2020 20:52 IST
LIVE: Mumbai Covid-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 769 new additions
May 06, 2020 21:06 IST

latest news

Elon Musk names his newborn X Æ A-12. Tweeple can’t keep calm
May 06, 2020 21:05 IST
TMC roasts Centre over ‘late’ Covid-19 response
May 06, 2020 21:09 IST
Pune’s crime rate falls, but control room flooded with calls for food, travel, medical help
May 06, 2020 20:57 IST
‘Absolutely insane’: India’s massive WWE fanbase surprises Drew McIntyre
May 06, 2020 21:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.