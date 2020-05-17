Serie A clubs to return to full squad training on Monday after govt green light

Sections
Updated: May 17, 2020 10:22 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Rome

File photo of Serie A.( (AFP)

Serie A clubs will return to full squad training on Monday after being given the clearance by the Italian government. The step is part of the government’s phased lifting of one of the strictest lockdowns in the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. “From May 18 retail stores, hairdressers, beauticians, bars, restaurants, pubs, football teams’ training sessions and museums will start again,” said the country’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at a press conference on Saturday.

“But always in compliance with the regulations and with the control of the Region.”

“We need to understand if the conditions for the resumption of the football championship can be fulfilled in maximum safety. We need to have some more guarantees, we hope to arrive as soon as possible,” he said.

Clubs have voted for June 13 as a potential restart date for the league, although this date is yet to be finalised. Individual training had resumed last week on Monday with strict social distancing rules in place.



The Serie A is one of the leagues in Europe that did not announce a premature end to the season. The French Ligue 1 thus far remains the only one among the continent’s top five leagues to have done so with Paris St Germain declared champions.

While England’s Premier League and Spain’s LaLiga are yet to decide on a restart date, Germany’s Bundesliga resumed matches behind closed doors on Saturday.

