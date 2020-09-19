Serie A: Top five teams to watch out for this season

The 2020/21 season of Serie A is all set to commence from September 19, 2020, with Juventus as nine-time defending champions. As the clubs look forward to stepping their foot in the new season, football fans in India await eagerly to watch their favourite football stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Romelu Lukaku, Ciro Immobile and many others back in thrilling action. As Juventus clenched their 9th consecutive Serie A title last season, the other Italian teams would look to break Juventus’s winning streak this season.

Let us have a look at the top five teams that will be serious title contenders this season.

Juventus FC

As the club looks forward to maintaining their dominance in Italy’s top division, Andrea Pirlo has joined the team with a fresh perspective. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo will look to add another trophy to his remarkable collection, as he bids on Serie A trophy for 3rd consecutive season. With Pirlo looking forward to create a history and the club looking for some improvements from Sarri’s squads, they will have to take the game to yet another level to defend their title. The club has already signed Arthur Melo, Dejan Kulusevski, Felix Correia and Weston McKennie and they are linked with a multitude of high-profile players over the course of the past few weeks.

AC Milan

AC Milan was among the surging teams after Serie A resumed, winning nine out of twelve matches and drawing the other three to move up to the sixth place. Lead by Alessio Romagnoli, Zlatan Ibrahimović and team will look to better their league position compared to last season. Milan has strengthened their squad by signing Brahim Diaz, Sandro Tonali, Ciprian Tatarusanu and Ante Rebic. Will AC Milan return to its former glory and stop Juventus from creating history is a question that all real football fans will have to wait and watch.

Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku witnessed one of his best debut season scoring 33 goals for the team. The Nerazzurri finished second in Serie A and also reached the UEFA Europa League finals with Antonio Conte’s first season as manager. While the club was unsuccessful to win silverware, last season the Nerazzurri signed some great talent like Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi and Alexis Sanchez on permanent deals. Inter have also added highly-rated right wing back, Achraf Hakimi, from Real Madrid who had an impressive loan season at Dortmund FC to their squad. Ending the season with their presence in Top 4, Inter Milan are serious contenders to grab the 2020/21 Serie A title.

Lazio

With Simone Inzaghi at the helm, Lazio is a force to reckon with. Having some of the most exciting football talent and young players, Lazio has played an amazing game and are seen as tough opponents, not just a mid-table team. Serie A’s top goalscorer Ciro Immobile will look to repeat his performance and all eyes will be on the man who scored more goals in a season where Cristiano Ronaldo plays. With one of the best defence in the league and having the most prolific striker in the team, Lazio will look to challenge the big boys this season.

Atlanta FC

The Darkhorse Atlanta had one of their best seasons in recent past. They managed to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League and secured 3rd place in the league. Gian Gasperini’s men have given the big boys a run for their money. With one of the best tactical organisation, Atlanta proved again that football is a team game and with right tactics, everything is achievable. All eyes of the world will be on Atlanta to know if Atalanta FC is a one-season wonder or they are a real deal.

