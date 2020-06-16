Sections
Home / Football / Serie B side Venezia halt training after positive COVID-19 test

Serie B side Venezia halt training after positive COVID-19 test

The Serie B side, were are due to visit Pordenone on Saturday in their first match since the three-month coronavirus stoppage, said the case was detected in the fifth round of testing of the squad on Friday.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 18:08 IST

By Reuters, ROME

General view as the teams observe a minutes silence before the match. (REUTERS)

Italian second tier side Venezia have suspended training after one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, the club said in a statement.

The Serie B side, were are due to visit Pordenone on Saturday in their first match since the three-month coronavirus stoppage, said the case was detected in the fifth round of testing of the squad on Friday.

“The team has gone into isolation pending the results of a new round of swab tests and to await further indications from the authorities,” said the club.

Serie B is due to restart on Wednesday with a match between Ascoli and Cremonese which was postponed on Feb. 22 after the first Italian coronavirus cases were detected in the Lombardy region, where Cremonese are based.



The Italian season resumed on Friday with a Coppa Italia match between Juventus and Napoli.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

22-year-old shoots self after shooting uncle dead in Tarn Taran village
Jun 16, 2020 18:11 IST
Himachal: CPI (M) holds stir, seeks relief for people out of jobs
Jun 16, 2020 18:09 IST
Uttarakhand: One Covid-19 positive patient dies; 67 fresh cases take overall tally to 1,912
Jun 16, 2020 18:06 IST
Private hospitals in Telangana oppose move to cap Covid-19 treatment cost
Jun 16, 2020 18:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.