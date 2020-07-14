Sevilla back in Champions League thanks to Villarreal loss

Sections
Sevilla last made it to the Champions League in the 2017-18 season, when it was eliminated by Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. It played in the Europa League in 2018-19 and this season, where it will face Roma in the round of 16.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 06:34 IST

By Associated Press, MADRID

Villarreal's Spanish midfielder Javier Ontiveros (L) vies with Real Sociedad's Spanish defender Andoni Gorosabel during the Spanish league football match Villarreal CF against Real Sociedad at La Ceramica stadium in Vila-real on July 13, 2020. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP) (AFP)

Sevilla secured the final Champions League spot in the Spanish league after Villarreal lost to Real Sociedad 2-1 on Monday. The loss left Villarreal nine points behind fourth-placed Sevilla with two rounds to go. Sevilla beat Mallorca 2-0 on Sunday for its fourth straight win. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid have the other berths in the Champions League.

Villarreal needed a win to keep alive its hopes of making it to the Champions League. It has won six of its nine matches following the pandemic break, but the home setback against Sociedad ended its chances of qualifying. It remains in good position to grab a Europa League spot, though, as it kept fifth place.

Sociedad also stayed in contention for the Europa League with its third win since the break, moving to seventh place. Willian José scored in the 61st minute and Diego Llorente in the 75th, while the hosts pulled closer through Santi Cazorla in the 85th.



GETAFE STALLS

Getafe stayed in sixth place after drawing at relegation-threatened Alavés 0-0.

A late goal disallowed by video review kept Getafe from earning its second win since the league resumed after the pandemic stoppage.

Alavés also won only once after the break and is winless in seven straight league matches. It is four points above the relegation zone.

