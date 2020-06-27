Sections
Home / Football / Sevilla’s home struggles continue in draw with Valladolid

Sevilla’s home struggles continue in draw with Valladolid

Sevilla trail third-placed Atletico Madrid, who have one game in hand, by one point, and lead fifth-placed Getafe, who host Real Sociedad on Monday, by five.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 12:15 IST

By Reuters, Sevilla

Sevilla missed out on an opportunity to move up to third in La Liga when they were held to a fourth consecutive draw in a 1-1 stalemate against visiting Real Valladolid on Friday.

A late Lucas Ocampos penalty for the hosts cancelled out Kiko Olivas’s first-half opener as Sevilla, who have 54 points from 32 games, continued to struggle at home with a seventh draw at the Pizjuan, where they have won only seven matches this season.

They trail third-placed Atletico Madrid, who have one game in hand, by one point, and lead fifth-placed Getafe, who host Real Sociedad on Monday, by five.

Sevilla came close to seeing their early domination rewarded in the 21st minute, but Ocampos’s fierce strike crashed onto the crossbar.



Valladolid soaked up the pressure and Olivas opened the scoring with a looping header into the top corner from Michel Herrero’s long-distance free kick in the 25th minute.

Sevilla upped the pace after the break and El Haddadi headed home from Jesus Navas’s perfect cross on 55 minutes, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

The equaliser came in the 83rd minute when Ocampos scored his 12th La Liga goal this season, converting a spot-kick following a Javier Sanchez handball.

Valladolid are 14th on 35 points.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

16 questions that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death left behind
Jun 27, 2020 12:23 IST
Locust swarms seen in several areas in Gurugram
Jun 27, 2020 12:21 IST
UP Board Class 10 Results 2020: How to check UPMSP high school results online
Jun 27, 2020 12:18 IST
417 personnel of Thane Police infected with Covid-19; death toll at 3
Jun 27, 2020 12:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.