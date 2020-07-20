Harry Kane ‘would not be so special’ in another team, says Mourinho

Sections
Updated: Jul 20, 2020 09:12 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - July 19, 2020 Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho celebrates with Harry Kane after the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Richard Heathcote (Pool via REUTERS)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says the club are lucky to have striker Harry Kane and that the England skipper “would not be so special” at another team. Kane, who recovered from a hamstring tendon issue during the three-month COVID-19 shutdown, looked back to his best with two quality goals as Spurs defeated Leicester City 3-0 on Sunday.

The 26-year-old had signed a six-year contract extension in 2018 but told Sky Sports in March he could leave if they do not progress in the right direction.

“I think everyone thinks he’s a fantastic player and Tottenham are so lucky to have him because he’s the player, the person and the Tottenham boy,” Mourinho told reporters.

“All this together makes him really a special player for us that probably would not be so special playing for another team. He’s really special for us, he’s really special for Tottenham.”



Spurs are on course to secure a place in the Europa League next season after Sunday’s victory, with Kane scoring his fourth goal in two games.

“We want him to be happy and for him to be happy he wants victories, to score goals, and I’m so happy after an incredibly difficult injury he’s coming in the direction where he’s going to end the season perfect,” Mourinho said.

Tottenham visit Crystal Palace in their final game.

