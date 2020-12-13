Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Leaders Tottenham held to draw at Palace

Leaders Tottenham held to draw at Palace

Kane struck in the 23rd minute with a low long-range shot that deceived Palace keeper Vicente Guaita as Tottenham began in confident fashion in the Selhurst Park drizzle.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 21:54 IST

By Reuters, LONDON

Tottenham's Harry Kane, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park in London, Sunday, Dec., 13, 2020. (Glyn Kirk/ Pool via AP)) (AP)

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane scored his ninth Premier League goal of the season but Jeffrey Schlupp’s late equaliser left the leaders frustrated in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday. Kane struck in the 23rd minute with a low long-range shot that deceived Palace keeper Vicente Guaita as Tottenham began in confident fashion in the Selhurst Park drizzle.

But Palace responded impressively to dominate after the break and Schlupp grabbed a deserved leveller from close range in the 81st minute.

Ben Davies struck the crossbar and Guaita made stunning saves from Kane and Eric Dier as Tottenham sparked back into life late on but they had to be content with a draw.

Tottenham moved to 25 points from 12 games, one ahead of second-placed Liverpool who play at Fulham later.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Date for next round of talks with farmers soon: Union minister
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Some just oppose: Tomar slams opposition again over farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Delhi-Jaipur highway partially opened amid farmers’ protest
by Aabshar H Quazi
‘Opposition trying to destabilize nation through farmers’ stir’: Yogi Adityanath
by S Raju

latest news

Date for next round of talks with farmers soon: Union minister
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Army chief Gen. Naravane holds talks with Royal Saudi Land Forces Commander on defence cooperation
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Leaders Tottenham held to draw at Palace
by Reuters
Pavitra Punia on her feelings for Eijaz Khan: ‘I won’t call it love’
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.