League title won’t quell Liverpool hunger: Henderson

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 08:19 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - June 24, 2020 Liverpool's Jordan Henderson passes the captain's armband to Fabinho as he is substituted off as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Paul Ellis/Pool via REUTERS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. (REUTERS)

Liverpool’s challenge after wrapping up their first English league title in 30 years is to maintain their intensity and keep pushing for trophies, skipper Jordan Henderson has said. The club sealed their 19th league crown with seven Premier League matches remaining after having won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup last year. Henderson told British media the mentality of his team would never change.

“They’ll want to keep going and keep improving because the hard bit now is continuing that consistency and intensity to keep going at the highest level, keep winning trophies,” he said.

“That’s going to be a new challenge for us to cope with and I’ve got every confidence from us that we’ll meet it.”

Henderson said manager Juergen Klopp would help them maintain their focus.



“... We see the manager as being someone who would never let distractions get in the way of what we’re trying to achieve,” Henderson added.

“After the Champions League (final) you could have asked would they still have that drive, that hunger to go on and win more? And I think we have proven this season we do.”

Liverpool visit second-placed Manchester City in the league on Thursday.

