Liverpool not focused on records, says Klopp

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 08:27 IST

By Reuters, Liverpool

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - July 2, 2020 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Peter Powell/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)

Liverpool are on course to beat Manchester City’s mark of 100 points in a Premier League campaign but the champions are not focused on breaking records, manager Juergen Klopp has said. Liverpool, who won 2-0 at Aston Villa on Sunday thanks to goals by Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones, need 12 points from their final five games to beat City’s tally from the 2017-18 season.

“We didn’t come here and have the numbers we have because we thought about breaking records. We were always focused 100% on the game and that will not change,” said Klopp, whose side made it 17 wins out of 17 games at Anfield this season.

“If we want to have record points pretty much we have to win all the games, it’s not complicated. The boys know it and it’s not necessary to mention it to this group.”

Liverpool next visit 15th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengalurul Editing by Peter Rutherford )



