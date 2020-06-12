Sections
Home / Football / Players allowed to play for three clubs in a season says FIFA

Players allowed to play for three clubs in a season says FIFA

FIFA also said it would allow national associations to open their transfer window for the 2020/21 season before the current campaign has finished.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 08:21 IST

By Reuters, BERN

FILE PHOTO: Cars drive past a logo in front of FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo (REUTERS)

Players will be allowed to play for up to three clubs, instead of two, during the course of a season in a temporary rule change to alleviate the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the sport, FIFA said on Thursday. The global soccer body added that the move was “to avoid any concerns regarding unemployed players.”

FIFA also said it would allow national associations to open their transfer window for the 2020/21 season before the current campaign has finished.

It said the change was intended to allow clubs to complete the 2019/20 season with their original squad, even where the campaign had been extended from May into June and July as is the case in a number of European countries.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kolkata sweet shop makes “Immunity Sandesh” to combat Covid-19
Jun 12, 2020 09:08 IST
No direct buses to Delhi or Punjab, passengers in Ambala a hassled lot
Jun 12, 2020 09:05 IST
Odisha cancels final semester exams of undergraduate and PG students due to Covid-19
Jun 12, 2020 09:04 IST
Gilchrist, Warner lauds Indian students for ‘selfless work’ amid Covid-19
Jun 12, 2020 09:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.