Real Sociedad’s David Silva tests positive for COVID-19

Former Spain international Silva left City at the end of last season after a decade of service in which he won four Premier League titles.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 09:35 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Norwich City - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - July 26, 2020 Manchester City's David Silva, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/Files (Pool via REUTERS)

Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva has tested positive for COVID-19, his new club Real Sociedad said on Monday. The 34-year-old Spaniard, who joined Sociedad on a free transfer earlier this month, returned a positive test after arriving in San Sebastian.

He is not displaying any symptoms and is self-isolating, the La Liga club said.

