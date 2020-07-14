Sections
Manchester United did not deserve the points against Saints, says Solskjaer

Instead of moving into third place, United stay fifth and face a real fight to qualify for the Champions League with a top-four finish.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 06:33 IST

By Reuters, MANCHESTER

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - July 13, 2020 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reacts, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Pool via REUTERS/Dave Thompson EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. (Pool via REUTERS)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his side did not deserve the three points after a stoppage-time equaliser from Michael Obafemi gave Southampton a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Monday. United had been 2-1 up after goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in response to Stuart Armstrong’s early opener for the visitors. Instead of moving into third place, United stay fifth and face a real fight to qualify for the Champions League with a top-four finish.

“You think you have three points in the bag but we probably didn’t deserve three points today,” said the Norwegian coach.

“Southampton are a good team, they run, and run and chase. We never got into our rhythm today. We played some fantastic football at times. The two goals we scored were very, very good.

“It was the worst time to concede a goal but it happens in football. We have won so many games in that way. It is all part of the learning for this team,” he added.



United played the same starting team for the fifth straight league game, the first time they have done so since 1993, but Solskjaer did not feel his side had suffered from fatigue.

“I don’t think tiredness was the case. It was just one of those days we did not take our chances and they took theirs.

“David de Gea had one really good save but apart from that we had the bigger chances but you are not going to be given three points and Southampton are a very good side,” he said.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuettl was delighted with the way his vastly improved 12th placed team approached the match.

“We developed our game with the ball extremely (well) in the last few weeks. We are becoming more brave. We are taking more risks. If you take more risks things can happen,” he said.

“We wanted to be brave, we have nothing to lose and we can play free. You can feel the guys really enjoy (it) at the moment.”

