Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Sociedad beat Bilbao 1-0 in Basque derby to end winless run

Sociedad beat Bilbao 1-0 in Basque derby to end winless run

The victory came after a difficult December in which Sociedad had drawn three games before losing another three in a row prior to its visit to Bilbao.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 09:32 IST

By Associated Press, Barcelona

Mikel Merino of Real Sociedad celebrates. (Getty Images)

Real Sociedad won 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao in a Basque Country derby to end its winless run and strengthen its hold on third place in the Spanish league. Cristian “Portu” Portugués scored the game’s only goal in the fifth minute after Mikel Merino played Mikel Oyarzabal clear on the flank, where he squared the ball for Portu to knock home.

The victory came after a difficult December in which Sociedad had drawn three games before losing another three in a row prior to its visit to Bilbao. The three points moved it to within four points of second-place Real Madrid and six points from leader Atlético Madrid. Sociedad has played three more matches than Atlético, and one more than Madrid.

The forward also took a moment to remember the supporters who had suffered from the coronavirus pandemic. Bilbao’s erratic season continued after a poor attacking performance that never seriously threatened Sociedad’s goal. The hosts were left in 12th place.

“After those defeats, we wanted to turn this around and win the derby for our fans so they could celebrate New Year’s Eve in style,” Portu said. “It has been a good year as far as results for the team, but we want to think about our fans who could not be here (in the stadium) to share it with us and those fans or their loved ones who are no longer with us.”

10 MEN, 1 POINT

Osasuna earned a 1-1 draw with Alavés despite playing with 10 men from the eighth minute. Osasuna lost goalkeeper Ruben Martínez to a direct red when he fouled Deyverson, who had only the ‘keeper to beat. Roberto Torres put Osasuna ahead in the 67th. Alavés striker Lucas Pérez converted a penalty in the 75th to split the points.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
by Rhythma Kaul
India registers 20,035 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries inch closer to 9.9 million
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
A decade of rightward shift in Indian politics
by Roshan Kishore
Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed; traffic diverted
by Shiv Sunny

latest news

Sociedad beat Bilbao 1-0 in Basque derby to end winless run
by Associated Press
India registers 20,035 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries inch closer to 9.9 million
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
People welcome the year by sharing pictures of first sunrise of 2021
by Trisha Sengupta
Sensex jumps 100 points to 47,866, Nifty tops 14k-mark in opening trade
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.