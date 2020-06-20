Sections
Home / Football / Solskjaer encouraged by Pogba performance in Man Utd’s draw at Spurs

Solskjaer encouraged by Pogba performance in Man Utd’s draw at Spurs

“It is great to see (Pogba) show his qualities and the contribution he made was big in us getting a penalty,” Solskjaer said. “He has had horrific injury-hit season and he is desperate to make up for lost time.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 09:50 IST

By Reuters, Manchester

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Action Images via Reuters)

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is desperate to make up for lost time after his long injury absence, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after the France midfielder impressed in Friday’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Pogba, who had not played since Dec. 26 due to an ankle injury, came off the bench in the second half and won a penalty that Bruno Fernandes converted to equalise for United.

The 27-year-old Pogba has been criticised at times for a perceived lack of effort during his United career, but turned in an all-round performance in their first game back since the season was halted in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is great to see (Pogba) show his qualities and the contribution he made was big in us getting a penalty,” Solskjaer said. “He has had horrific injury-hit season and he is desperate to make up for lost time.



“Paul always has a point to prove to himself and to us. He expects a lot from himself and wants to be the best. He trains hard and loves football.”

Pogba completed 17 of 18 passes, made two blocks and recovered the ball four times in 34 minutes on the pitch in what was just his ninth appearance of the season.

“Paul did everything a midfielder should do, he tackled, won passes and showed some skills, so fantastic to have him back,” Solskjaer added.

“It has been great having him back training with us. On and off the pitch, he is such an enthusiastic and passionate boy. Everyone can see the quality he can provide.”

The draw kept United in fifth place, two points behind Chelsea, who have played a game less and travel to relegation-threatened Aston Villa on Sunday. Spurs stayed eighth in the table.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Android 11 public beta comes to more phones: How to install it
Jun 20, 2020 10:32 IST
New study to search universe for signs of technological civilisations
Jun 20, 2020 10:29 IST
Now, govt schoolteachers asked to check illegal mining in Phagwara
Jun 20, 2020 10:27 IST
Alaya F says she is uncertain about her future projects
Jun 20, 2020 10:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.