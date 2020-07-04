Solskjaer says Manchester United can still improve and expects tight finish

Sections
Updated: Jul 04, 2020 10:21 IST

By Reuters, Manchester

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during training session (Action Images via Reuters)

Manchester United’s 15-game unbeaten run across all competitions does not mean they have cracked the code as there is still room for improvement, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

Former United captain Gary Neville said on Sky Sports after Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion that the club still needed to recruit three or four new players during the transfer window to make them title contenders again.

United are currently fifth in the league with 52 points, 34 points behind champions Liverpool with six games remaining.

“Gary’s right about a lot of things... we can’t think we’re there because of the table - we’re nowhere near where we should be,” Solskjaer, whose side face Bournemouth on Saturday, told a news conference.



“Consistency has to be improved. We still have to improve on many aspects of the game... there’s not going to be complacency and thinking, ‘This is it, we’ve cracked it.’

“We’ve got so much work to do, but it’s an enjoyable journey. You can see the improvement. So, yeah, we need to make one or two very good decisions - or more good decisions - but it’s going to be a very important summer, definitely.”

Solskjaer said he expected the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League by finishing in the top four to go down to the wire.

United are two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and three points behind third-placed Leicester City. Solskjaer’s side are level with Wolverhampton Wanderers below them.

“I think the last round of fixtures is going to be vital,” Solskjaer added.

“You’ve got Chelsea v. Wolves and us against Leicester - so it might be a three-point advantage for us or Leicester, and it’s still an important game.”

