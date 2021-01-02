Sections
Son scores 100th Tottenham goal in 3-0 win over Leeds in EPL

Son also set up the third with a corner headed in by Toby Alderweireld five minutes into the second half.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 20:40 IST

By Press Trust of India, London

Tottenham's Son Heung-min during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP)

Son Heung-min scored his 100th Tottenham goal in a 3-0 victory over Leeds that ended a four-game winless run and sent Jose Mourinho’s side up to third place in the Premier League on Saturday.

But it is the partnership with Harry Kane that Son has benefited from so much, combining now for 16 goals in as many league games this season.

Kane, who put Tottenham ahead with a penalty in the 29th minute, sent in the cross that Son ran to the near-post to meet and he clipped a shot inside the post in the 43rd.



The South Korea forward has reached a century of goals in his sixth season at Tottenham, which won its first league game in a month.

But there was a blot on the performance with Matt Doherty sent off after receiving a second booking in stoppage time for a late challenge on Paolo Hernandez.

Leeds, which had won three of its last four games, is 11th in the standings in its first season back in the top division after 16 years.

