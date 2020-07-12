Sections
Son scores, sets up winner as Tottenham beat Arsenal 2-1

Son scores, sets up winner as Tottenham beat Arsenal 2-1

Son, who was dropped from the starting lineup for the 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Thursday, provided the corner that Toby Alderweireld sent past Martínez in the 81st with a glancing header.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:08 IST

By Associated Press, London

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - July 12, 2020 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min in action with Arsenal's Emiliano Martinez, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) (REUTERS)

Son Heung-min scored the equalizer and set up the winner as Tottenham came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 on Sunday, reviving hopes of European qualification for Jose Mourinho’s faltering side.

In the first Premier League north London derby at Tottenham’s new stadium, Alexandre Lacazette bent Arsenal’s opener into the top corner in the 16th minute.

But Sead Kolašinac’s misplaced pass allowed Tottenham to level inside three minutes, with Son taking the ball out to a tight angle but still managing to chip goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

Son was taken off in stoppage time. But there were no fans to applaud the South Korean’s contribution as they are not allowed into stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tottenham moved above Arsenal into eighth place. Europa League qualification is now the target for a team that reached the Champions League final last season.

