Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Southgate backs England trio to shine after switch from Ireland

Southgate backs England trio to shine after switch from Ireland

The trio will now prepare to face Ireland for the first time since their switch after being named in England’s squad for the upcoming friendly.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 16:40 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - League A - Group 2 - England v Denmark - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 14, 2020 Manager Gareth Southgate talks to the media after the match Pool via REUTERS/Nick Potts/File photo (REUTERS)

Gareth Southgate has backed midfielders Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, and defender Michael Keane to have successful England careers after switching their allegiance from Ireland. West Ham United’s Rice was capped three times by Ireland, while Aston Villa’s Grealish and Everton’s Keane both played for Ireland’s youth teams before committing their future to England.

The trio will now prepare to face Ireland for the first time since their switch after being named in England’s squad for the upcoming friendly.

“...I think the three boys we have with us, they look as if they can have good international careers and we’re just focusing on that part of it, really,” Southgate told British media.

“We’ve got a lot of these situations. We played Wales last month and they had a couple of players who were with us as youngsters: Tyler Roberts and Ethan Ampadu. We didn’t want to lose them.

“I think everybody is facing these challenges with dual nationality players. We’ve always got to get the balance right of not capping them too early and just to stop them going somewhere else.”

England face Ireland on Nov. 12 before playing Nations League A Group 2 games against Belgium on Nov. 15 and Iceland on Nov. 18.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Nov 08, 2020 18:01 IST
Army officer among 4 killed in line of duty; 3 terrorists shot dead in J&K encounter
Nov 08, 2020 17:52 IST
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Nov 08, 2020 14:17 IST
Demonetisation helped clean up economy, black money: BJP
Nov 08, 2020 17:19 IST

latest news

21-yr-old booked for raping aunt on the pretext of marriage
Nov 08, 2020 18:03 IST
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Nov 08, 2020 18:01 IST
Bengaluru-bound Ethiopian aircraft with ‘hydraulic leakage’ makes emergency landing in Mumbai
Nov 08, 2020 18:03 IST
Republicans divided over results, Donald Trump mostly rages alone
Nov 08, 2020 17:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.