Spurs boss Jose Mourinho criticises FA over Dier ban

Video footage of the incident during Tottenham’s defeat by Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round showed the England international climbing over seats to confront a home supporter before being restrained by security guards and other fans.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 10:15 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho before the match. (REUTERS)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has criticised the Football Association’s decision to ban Eric Dier for four games over a confrontation with a fan in March.

The FA banned Dier and fined him 40,000 pounds ($50,460) on Wednesday.

“My feeling is that, in the majority of the cases, football is not protected by the people that is powerful and doesn’t belong to this world,” Mourinho said ahead of Tottenham’s trip to Bournemouth later on Thursday.



“They don’t have the know-how and it’s very, very difficult to lead something when you don’t have a clue about the world that you are leading.”

Dier told the FA he jumped into the crowd to protect his younger brother, who was involved in an altercation with the fan, but the FA did not accept that was the player’s sole intention, saying his actions were “clearly threatening”.

Mourinho added that the fan had apologised to Dier.

“I want fans back very, very much,” the Portuguese said. “Even that specific fan, especially because the fan had the opportunity to meet the player, to apologise to the player, to understand that we are very well paid but we are not robots.

“It was a good opportunity for that fan to turn his profile and become a different fan.”

