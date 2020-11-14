Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Spurs boss Mourinho gets suspended one-match European ban

Spurs boss Mourinho gets suspended one-match European ban

The Portuguese coach was deemed to be responsible for the late kickoff of Spurs’ Europa League match at Royal Antwerp on Oct. 29.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 10:25 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho. (REUTERS)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has been handed a suspended one-match European competition ban, UEFA said on Friday.

The Portuguese coach was deemed to be responsible for the late kickoff of Spurs’ Europa League match at Royal Antwerp on Oct. 29.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary body said the ban is deferred for a probationary period of one year.

Tottenham were also fined 25,000 euros ($29,565) for the late kickoff plus 3,000 euros for a breach of UEFA’s equipment regulations.

Spurs lost the match 1-0 in Belgium but top Group J on goal difference, ahead of Antwerp and LASK Linz.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India proud of our forces who protect our nation courageously’, PM Modi tells soldiers in Jaisalmer
Nov 14, 2020 11:37 IST
US aims to immunise 20 million in Dec, WHO says trust in vaccines vital
Nov 14, 2020 10:39 IST
Covid-19: Deaths, cases breaking global records
Nov 14, 2020 04:18 IST
India records 44,684 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 8.77 million
Nov 14, 2020 09:59 IST

latest news

‘They kept me waiting’: Controversy erupts over Gibbs’ commentary gig
Nov 14, 2020 11:36 IST
‘India proud of our forces who protect our nation courageously’, PM Modi tells soldiers in Jaisalmer
Nov 14, 2020 11:37 IST
Brazil win but preparing for “war” against Uruguay
Nov 14, 2020 11:31 IST
Coastal road: BMC pays Rs 150.33 crore for marine biodiversity conservation
Nov 14, 2020 11:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.