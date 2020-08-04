Sections
Home / Football / Spurs’ Danny Rose says tired of police stopping him to ask if car is stolen

Spurs’ Danny Rose says tired of police stopping him to ask if car is stolen

“The police pulled in and they brought a riot van, three police cars and questioned me. They said they’d had a report that a car had not been driving correctly.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 10:11 IST

By Reuters, London

Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross in action with Newcastle United's Danny Rose. (Pool via REUTERS)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has said he is tired of racial discrimination after being regularly stopped by police and asked if his car is stolen. The 30-year-old England international said he has had similar experiences for the last 15 years. “The last time, last week, when I’d just been at my mum’s house, I had pulled up in a car park so the engine was off,” he told the Second Captains podcast.

“The police pulled in and they brought a riot van, three police cars and questioned me. They said they’d had a report that a car had not been driving correctly.

“I’m like: ‘So why does that make it my car?’ I got my ID out and they breathalysed me. It’s just one of those things to me now. Each time it’s: ‘Is this car stolen? Where did you get it from? Can you prove that you bought this car.’“

Rose said such incidents had made him sceptical about the prospects of lasting change. “I just give up with hoping that things will change because that’s some people’s mentality towards racism.” Rose said last year that he could not wait to leave football because he had had enough of the racism in the game.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Raksha Bandhan: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s kids celebrate
Aug 04, 2020 10:11 IST
FIFA damage ‘irreversible’ over investigation into Infantino
Aug 04, 2020 10:06 IST
More than 50,000 new Covid-19 cases in India for sixth consecutive day
Aug 04, 2020 09:59 IST
Have you seen this ‘super-flirty’ African grey parrot’s video?
Aug 04, 2020 09:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.