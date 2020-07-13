Sections
Home / Football / Spurs must aim higher than just finishing above Arsenal: Jose Mourinho

Spurs must aim higher than just finishing above Arsenal: Jose Mourinho

“I have to be more ambitious than that,” he told reporters. “ ... I don’t want to look at it just as a fan that is happy to finish above Arsenal.”

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 11:24 IST

By Reuters, London

Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - July 12, 2020 Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Tim Goode/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said finishing above Arsenal in the Premier League is a matter of pride for supporters but the club has to aim higher. Toby Alderweireld’s 81st-minute header sealed a 2-1 victory against Arsenal on Sunday, moving Spurs up to eighth and two points above their north London rivals with three games left. While Tottenham are looking to finish above Arsenal for a fourth straight season Mourinho said he would not be satisfied with that.

“I have to be more ambitious than that,” he told reporters. “ ... I don’t want to look at it just as a fan that is happy to finish above Arsenal.”

Spurs can secure a place in the Europa League by finishing sixth and Mourinho said he would be keen to play in Europe’s second-tier club competition, which he won with Manchester United and Porto. “It’s not a competition that I’m in love with or like very much to play, but when you cannot play Champions League, you play Europa League,” Mourinho added.

“In my career I only played Europa League twice, and I won it twice. It wouldn’t be bad to play it a third time and to win it a third time.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I miss the rains in India, says Elnaaz Norouzi
Jul 13, 2020 12:14 IST
This Kerala school brings online lessons to life with augmented reality
Jul 13, 2020 12:10 IST
Felt like Amitabh Bachchan: When Kaif returned home after Lord’s heroics
Jul 13, 2020 12:17 IST
‘We are a family’: In Congress’ message to Sachin Pilot, a hint at resolving issues
Jul 13, 2020 12:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.