Stephanie Frappart becomes first woman to referee Champions League game

Stephanie Frappart becomes first woman to referee Champions League game

The 36-year-old Frenchwoman had previously refereed two Europa League matches and has taken charge of 18 matches in La Liga.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 10:17 IST

By Reuters, Turin Italy

Referee Stephanie Frappart reacts (Reuters)

Stephanie Frappart became the first female referee to take charge of a Champions League match when she officiated at the Juventus-Dynamo Kyiv tie on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Frenchwoman had previously refereed two Europa League matches and has taken charge of 18 matches in La Liga since making her debut in the French top flight in April last year.

She also refereed the Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea last year and the women’s World Cup final.

