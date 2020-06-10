Sections
Home / Football / Stoke City says manager O’Neill positive for virus

Stoke City says manager O’Neill positive for virus

Stoke says O’Neill will “follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation.” Assistant manager Billy McKinlay will take charge of training. Stoke is scheduled to play Reading when the Championship resumes on June 20.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 16:13 IST

By Associated Press, Stoke

Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill. (Reuteres)

English soccer club Stoke says manager Michael O’Neill has tested positive for COVID-19. The second-division club says the 50-year-old O’Neill had tested negative in five previous rounds of testing but the positive result came from a test administered on Monday.

Stoke says O’Neill will “follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation.” Assistant manager Billy McKinlay will take charge of training. Stoke is scheduled to play Reading when the Championship resumes on June 20.

The Premier League returns to action with two matches on June 17.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

FIFA ranks Australia-New Zealand as best 2023 World Cup bid
Jun 10, 2020 17:35 IST
Delhi hospitals to display number of beds, room charges at entry point, orders Lt Guv Baijal
Jun 10, 2020 17:37 IST
Man held for molesting minor in Pune
Jun 10, 2020 17:35 IST
ED books Medanta Hospital MD Naresh Trehan in money laundering case
Jun 10, 2020 17:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.