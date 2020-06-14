Sections
Home / Football / ‘Stopped with Jordi Alba to tell him I am going after Lionel Messi’: Pitch invader explains actions

‘Stopped with Jordi Alba to tell him I am going after Lionel Messi’: Pitch invader explains actions

The intruder was tackled by security guards before he could make any contact with the six-times world player of the year, while two police officers helped remove him from the pitch.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 08:24 IST

By Reuters, MALLORCA

A supporter invades the pitch with FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi behind. (AP)

No spectators are allowed at La Liga games to curb the spread of the new coronavirus but the restrictions could not dissuade one Lionel Messi fan from sneaking in to Barcelona’s match away to Real Mallorca on Saturday. Clad in an Argentina shirt with Messi’s number 10 on the back and holding his phone, the fan calmly walked onto the pitch in the 52nd minute and approached Barca defender Jordi Alba before heading towards Messi.

The intruder was tackled by security guards before he could make any contact with the six-times world player of the year, while two police officers helped remove him from the pitch.

La Liga leaders Barcelona won the match 4-0, with Messi scoring the last goal in stoppage time.

The fan later told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope he was a French national living in Mallorca and that he had scaled a two-metre fence to enter the stadium shortly before halftime.



“I had planned this ever since I knew the match was happening, I wanted a photo with Messi and to meet him because he’s my idol,” he said, declining to give his name.

“I got a photo but it wasn’t a very good one and the police made me delete it. I stopped with Jordi Alba to tell him I was going for Messi. It was a nice experience.”

Mallorca did not respond to a request for comment on how the fan was able to access the stadium. AS newspaper reported that the club said he got in via the south stand after a lapse in security.

Only 229 people are allowed to enter stadiums for matches from now until the end of the season under the league’s latest protocol on resuming the campaign.

The protocol also includes strict guidelines on how teams enter and leave stadiums for matches and obliges players to wear masks and gloves on the way from their team hotel to the ground as well as in the dressing room, among other rules. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Hugh Lawson/Peter Rutherford)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

All Solar and Lunar Eclipses 2020
Jun 14, 2020 09:40 IST
Rayshard Brooks shooting: Protesters set Wendy’s restaurant on fire in Atlanta
Jun 14, 2020 09:41 IST
LIVE: With 11,929 fresh cases in last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 infection tally at 320,922
Jun 14, 2020 09:35 IST
Deepika says she is Kaju Katli Pro Max after applying this face mask
Jun 14, 2020 09:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.