Suarez sinks Alaves to take Atletico top in La Liga

Atletico had taken the lead late in the first half when Suarez teed up a deflected goal by Marcos Llorente and the task should have got easier for the visitors when Alaves defender Victor Laguardia was sent off in the second half.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 23:07 IST

By Reuters, VITORIA-GASTEIZ Spain

Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - Deportivo Alaves v Atletico Madrid - Mendizorrotza Stadium, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain - January 3, 2021 Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring their second goal (REUTERS)

Luis Suarez struck late to snatch a 2-1 victory for Atletico Madrid away to Alaves on Sunday and send his side two points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Atletico had taken the lead late in the first half when Suarez teed up a deflected goal by Marcos Llorente and the task should have got easier for the visitors when Alaves defender Victor Laguardia was sent off in the second half.

But Alaves had a flurry of late chances and levelled in the 84th minute when Atleti defender Felipe diverted a cross from Joselu into his own net.

Atletico would not be undone, however, and they clinched a vital victory for their title charge when substitute Joao Felix cut the ball across goal and Suarez pounced from less than a metre out to bundle it into the net.

