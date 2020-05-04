Ten coronavirus cases in Germany’s top two divisions: league

Sections
The DFL, which hopes to restart the season later this month, reported that 10 out of 1,724 tests returned a positive result, three of which were already known to involve Bundesliga team Cologne.

The German soccer league says there were 10 positive tests for the new coronavirus among 36 clubs in the Bundesliga and second division.

The DFL says that 1,724 tests for COVID-19 were carried out over two rounds among players and staff.

Cologne previously reported three positive cases, while second-division Stuttgart had reported one “inconclusive result” from a person.

The tests were part of the DFL’s hygiene concept as it bids to restart the leagues some time in May. It says teams will also undertake a “a mandatory training camp under quarantine conditions before a possible continuation.”



Testing will continue regardless of whether competitive games restart or not.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and 16 state governors have postponed a decision until Wednesday on whether the Bundesliga could resume without fans present.

German clubs had committed to finishing the season by the end of June.

