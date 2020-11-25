Thank you for everything Diego: FC Barcelona pays tribute to Maradona
Barcelona paid tribute to Diego Maradona by calling the late legend an “icon of world football”
Argentina football legend Diego Maradona died at the age of 60 on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest to have ever played the game. 60-year-old Maradona was battling health issues and recently underwent emergency surgery for a subdural hematoma.
The Argentine legend also played for Barcelona FC between 1982 and 1984, winning a Copa del Rey, Copa de la Liga and a Spanish Super Cup with the club. He scored a total of 38 goals in 58 matches for the Catalans before joining Napoli, where he enjoyed a terrific success.
“Thank you for everything Diego,” Barca posted in a message on social media, with a picture of Maradona in the Blaugrana shirt.
In another tweet, FC Barcelona wrote, “FC Barcelona expresses its deepest condolences regarding the death of Diego Armando Maradona, a player for our club (1982-84) and an icon of world football. Rest in peace Diego.”
The 60-year-old Maradona had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday, Goal.com reported.
As per a report in Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.