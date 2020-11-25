Sections
Thank you for everything Diego: FC Barcelona pays tribute to Maradona

Barcelona paid tribute to Diego Maradona by calling the late legend an “icon of world football”

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Photo of late Argentina footbal legend Diego Maradona (FC Barcelona/ Twitter)

Argentina football legend Diego Maradona died at the age of 60 on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was widely regarded as one of the greatest to have ever played the game. 60-year-old Maradona was battling health issues and recently underwent emergency surgery for a subdural hematoma.

The Argentine legend also played for Barcelona FC between 1982 and 1984, winning a Copa del Rey, Copa de la Liga and a Spanish Super Cup with the club. He scored a total of 38 goals in 58 matches for the Catalans before joining Napoli, where he enjoyed a terrific success.

Barcelona paid tribute to Diego Maradona by calling the late legend an “icon of world football”

“Thank you for everything Diego,” Barca posted in a message on social media, with a picture of Maradona in the Blaugrana shirt. 



In another tweet, FC Barcelona wrote, “FC Barcelona expresses its deepest condolences regarding the death of Diego Armando Maradona, a player for our club (1982-84) and an icon of world football. Rest in peace Diego.”

 

The 60-year-old Maradona had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday, Goal.com reported.

As per a report in Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

