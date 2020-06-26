Sections
Home / Football / 'The dream comes true': Fernando Torres, Pepe Reina, Rafa Benitez praise 'unbelievable' Liverpool

‘The dream comes true’: Fernando Torres, Pepe Reina, Rafa Benitez praise ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool

Juergen Klopp’s side secured the crown after second-placed Manchester City lost 2-1 at Chelsea on Thursday, meaning the Merseyside club could not be caught with a 23 point lead over City with seven games remaining.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 14:07 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum and Sadio Mane during a drinks break as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), (REUTERS)

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina said he was proud to have played for the Premier League outfit and joined a number of his fellow Spaniards in congratulating them for their first league title in three decades.

“CHAMPIONS. Congratulations @LFC!! Award more than deserved after an excellent season. 30 years later. Today I feel more than proud of having belonged to this great club,” Reina, on loan at Aston Villa from AC Milan, tweeted.

 



Former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez, who guided them to their 2004-05 Champions League crown added: “Congratulations to @LFC, after 30 years, the dream comes true! Very happy for all the Reds! You’ll never walk alone,” Benitez said.

 

Striker Fernando Torres, who scored 81 goals in 142 matches for the Merseyside club, hailed their “unbelievable squad” and described Klopp as a “magnificent manager.”

“... But above all my sincere congrats to every single LFC supporter. You’ve been waiting so long and finally that desired trophy is yours,” he tweeted.

 

Former Liverpool players Alvaro Arbeloa and Luis Garcia also took to Twitter to acknowledge their success.

While Liverpool’s 1989-90 title winners comprised largely of British and Irish players and Benitez relied heavily on Spanish players, Klopp’s side is a diverse group that has dominated their rivals.

“Yes. It feels THAT good. I want to thank all our supporters watching us from all corners of the world,” Egyptian Mohamed Salah tweeted with a picture of him alongside Croatia’s Dejan Lovren and Brazilians Roberto Firmino, Alisson and Fabinho.

“You made this possible for us and I hope we can keep bringing you the joy you deserve.”

 

Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum added: “It’s difficult to describe but I can say that I’m really happy and really pleased that I can be a part of this team, be a part of this club.”

