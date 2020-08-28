Thiago Silva becomes latest big-name signing at Chelsea

Sections
Brazil center back Thiago Silva joined Chelsea on a one-year deal on Friday after his contract expired at Paris Saint-Germain, becoming the latest big-name signing for the English club ahead of the new season.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 17:06 IST

By Associated Press,

Brazil center back Thiago Silva joined Chelsea on a one-year deal on Friday after his contract expired at Paris Saint-Germain, becoming the latest big-name signing for the English club ahead of the new season. Chelsea said the club has the option of signing Silva for a further year.

The 35-year-old defender played for PSG in the Champions League final last weekend, his last game for the French team after eight seasons, and was described by Chelsea as “one of the big names in world football.”

His arrival further strengthens Chelsea’s defense after its signing of England left back Ben Chilwell on Wednesday. They join striker Timo Werner and winger Hakim Ziyech in joining Chelsea since the end of the season.

“Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here,” Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said. “Thiago will be an excellent fit and we hope he can add some new trophies to his impressive list of honors.”



Silva will bring some leadership to a Chelsea defense that was shaky at times last season.

