Home / Football / Three more COVID-19 positives at Manchester City

Three more COVID-19 positives at Manchester City

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 18:26 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Newcastle United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 26, 2020 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola Pool via REUTERS/Clive Brunskill (Pool via REUTERS)

Manchester City reserve goalkeeper Scott Carson, midfielder Cole Palmer and a member of staff have tested positive for COVID-19 hours before their League Cup semi-final at Manchester United, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The trio join a growing list of individuals that have contracted the disease at the club, with City missing six players due to positive tests in their 3-1 league victory against Chelsea last weekend.

The club said in a statement https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/scott-carson-cole-palmer-covid-63745523 that they will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with league and UK Government protocols on quarantine.

City’s game at Everton last week was also postponed due to several positive cases in their camp, with the Manchester club joining Newcastle United, Sheffield United and Fulham among those who have suffered virus outbreaks.

The Premier League returned 40 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest in a week this season, after two rounds of testing last week.

