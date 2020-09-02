Sections
Home / Football / Three PSG players test positive for COVID-19

Three PSG players test positive for COVID-19

The French champions on Monday said that two of their players had tested positive for the virus and gone into quarantine.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 19:50 IST

By Reuters, Paris

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) supporters cheer for their team as they watch at the Parc des Princes. (AFP)

Three Paris St Germain players have tested positive for COVID-19, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday without revealing their identities.

“Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol,” the club said in a statement https://en.psg.fr/teams/first-team/content/results-of-screening-tests-first-team-covid-19-psg.

“All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days.”

The French champions on Monday said that two of their players had tested positive for the virus and gone into quarantine.



Although the Ligue 1 season has kicked off, PSG have yet to begin their campaign as they have been given a break following their run to last month’s Champions League final, where they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich.

The Parisian club start their title defence at Racing Lens on September 10.

