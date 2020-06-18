Timo Werner joins Chelsea, will not play Champions League Q/F for Leipzig

RB Leipzig's Timo Werner scores their third goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (REUTERS)

Chelsea has agreed to a deal with Leipzig to sign striker Timo Werner, who is set to join next month and shun the opportunity to play for the German club in the Champions League quarterfinals.

The English Premier League team had already agreed to a deal in principle with Werner after meeting his release clause of around 60 million euros ($68 million).

“He will link up with his new teammates in July, subject to passing a medical examination,” Chelsea said.

Despite not having Werner when the suspended Champions League resumes in August, Leipzig wished him well, saying “we have grown up together.”

Werner was with Leipzig when it made its top-flight debut in 2016, and he matched the club scoring record of 93 on Wednesday against Fortuna Düsseldorf.

“We’ve achieved a lot together and as a young player I was able to continue my development in a perfect way and become a national team player,” Werner said. “For me, it was clear that my next step would take me abroad, and that was always my dream.

“It’s not a decision against RB Leipzig but for my dream, to play one day in the Premier League, the strongest league in the world. And now I get the chance to take the next step with a top European club. I’m very excited about this new adventure, about the atmosphere and about football in England.”