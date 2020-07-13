Tottenham footballer Serge Aurier’s brother shot dead in France

The brother of Tottenham Hotspur’s Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier has been shot dead in France, according to a French police source and a local newspaper. The brother, Christopher Aurier, was shot at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning in the southern French city of Toulouse, according to La Depeche, a local media outlet.

The suspected gunman fled the scene and is being sought by police, according to the police source.

Serge Aurier, who is 27, joined Spurs in 2017 from French club Paris St-Germain.

In a message posted on Twitter, Tottenham said: “Everybody at the club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all.”