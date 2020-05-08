Sections
Home / Football / Tottenham Hotspurs hotshot Son Heung-min earns military accolade

Tottenham Hotspurs hotshot Son Heung-min earns military accolade

South Korea’s marine corps posted pictures of Son wielding an M-16 assault rifle and saluting on their Facebook page as he completed his stint at a boot camp.

Updated: May 08, 2020 11:29 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Seoul

This handout photo taken on May 8, 2020 and published on the official Facebook page of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps shows Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-min in military uniform. (AFP)

Tottenham Hotspur striker Son Heung-min was named one of the top five recruits in his unit as he finished three weeks of compulsory military training in South Korea on Friday. South Korea’s marine corps posted pictures of Son wielding an M-16 assault rifle and saluting on their Facebook page as he completed his stint at a boot camp. All able-bodied South Korean men are obliged to serve in the military for nearly two years, making up the bulk of Seoul’s 600,000-strong forces -- who face off against North Korea’s army of 1.3 million.

But Son -- the top Asian goalscorer in Premier League history, and the Asian Football Confederation’s reigning international player of the year -- was in the South Korean team that earned an exemption by winning gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia. The Spurs star broke down in tears of joy after the 2-1 extra-time win over Japan, which meant he could fulfil his obligations with just three weeks’ basic training and around 500 hours of community service.

In April he reported to a marines camp on the island of Jeju for the basic training, which involved lengthy hikes, as well as tear-gas training and rifle practice. He was judged among the five best recruits out of 157 on his course, a spokesperson for the Republic of Korea Marine Corps told AFP.

“Son did exceptionally well in all areas of training, including military ethics and security education,” he added. Likes poured in for the Facebook pictures, with fans posting messages of congratulation. “He indeed is world-class. I’m a die-hard Son Heung-min fan,” wrote one South Korean marine veteran.



The Premier League has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus and no date has yet been set for a resumption.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
May 08, 2020 11:46 IST
Air Force jet crashes in Punjab’s SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely
May 08, 2020 12:16 IST
‘Lockdown not an on-off switch’: Rahul Gandhi to govt on plan after May 17
May 08, 2020 12:33 IST
Maharashtra train accident: How 16 migrant labourers were killed
May 08, 2020 11:17 IST

latest news

How to pronounce X Æ A-12? Elon Musk explains
May 08, 2020 12:57 IST
Hospital staff protests outside Red Zone residential society amid blame-game on Covid-19 infection
May 08, 2020 12:56 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: UP govt not providing list of migrants, says Cong and all the latest news
May 08, 2020 12:56 IST
Call this doggo and horse Raja and Prem because they’re oozing Judwaa vibes
May 08, 2020 12:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.