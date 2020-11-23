Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Tottenham loses more than $85M, debt climbs due to pandemic

Tottenham loses more than $85M, debt climbs due to pandemic

If coronavirus restrictions prevent supporters returning this season, which runs through May, Tottenham fears losing out on more than 150 million pounds ($200 million) in revenue

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 18:25 IST

By Associated Press, LONDON

Tottenham fears losing out on more than 150 million pounds (Twitter)

Premier League leader Tottenham has reported annual losses of 63.9 million pounds ($85.4 million) due to the coronavirus pandemic and fans being shut out of stadiums.

“We are currently in the midst of one of the most challenging times ever experienced,” Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said Monday, announcing the financial results for the fiscal year ending June 30.

In 2018-19, Tottenham made a profit of 68.6 million pounds ($91.7 million) during its first partial season in its new 1.2 billion-pound ($1.6 billion) stadium. Fans haven’t been allowed in to watch Jose Mourinho’s side at the north London venue since March.

If coronavirus restrictions prevent supporters returning this season, which runs through May, Tottenham fears losing out on more than 150 million pounds ($200 million) in revenue. The 2019 Champions League finalists failed to qualify for this season after four years in Europe’s elite and lucrative club competition.



Revenue dropped from 460.7 million pounds ($615.6 million) to 402.4 million pounds ($537.7 million) in 2019-20 as the season finished beyond the end of the financial year due to the pandemic. Tottenham’s debt has climbed 13% to 604.6 million pounds ($807.8 million).

Tottenham is hoping the development of COVID-19 vaccines will accelerate the return of fans to stadiums.

“We have spent the past months preparing our stadium, testing our digital ticketing process and registering ID validation for fans,” Levy said.

“Premier League clubs are entirely capable, similar to the experience in several other countries, of responsibly delivering outdoor events with social distancing, exemplary hygiene standards, qualified stewards, testing capabilities and diverse travel plans, operating in some of the most technologically advanced venues in the world,” he added.

Tottenham has just completed a weekend top of the league for the first time since 2014 after beating Manchester City 2-0 on Saturday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Nov 23, 2020 19:18 IST
Travellers from 4 states to carry Covid-negative report: Maha govt in order
Nov 23, 2020 17:50 IST
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
Nov 23, 2020 16:17 IST
Covid-19: UP releases new guidelines for wedding, guest limit capped at 100
Nov 23, 2020 17:34 IST

latest news

Amitabh Bachchan shares dialogue from Pakeezah with twist about his socks
Nov 23, 2020 19:17 IST
Three drugs identified as possible therapeutics for Covid-19
Nov 23, 2020 19:14 IST
Students from Tamil Nadu secure 25% ICAR seats in TNAU
Nov 23, 2020 19:12 IST
UK regulator begins assessing Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine data
Nov 23, 2020 19:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.