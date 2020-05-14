Tottenham’s Dele Alli held at knifepoint during robbery at home: Report

Tottenham's Dele Alli applauds fans after the end of the English Premier League soccer match. (AP)

Tottenham Hotspur footballer Dele Alli was held at knifepoint as his house was robbed by two masked men on Wednesday night, according to media reports in England. Alli suffered the ordeal while being under lockdown with his family at his London home.

“The England and Tottenham midfielder was thumped in the face during the ordeal but didn’t suffer any serious injury,” a report in Daily Mail stated.

Alli, later, took to social media to confirm everyone’s safety without divulging any further details. His Tweet read: “Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support.”

A Police spokesperson confirmed the incident without giving out Alli’s name and stated jewellery and watches were stolen from the house.

“Police were called at approximately 00:35hrs on Wednesday, 13 May to reports of a robbery at a residential address in Barnet,” a police sportsperson was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

“Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing.

“One male occupant of the property, aged in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment.”

Alli is set to part of Jose Mourinho’s Spurs when they return to the pitch as Premier League look to complete the season. All football in England have been ceased since March as a precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic and the season is likely to resume from June 12.