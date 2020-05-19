Training in small groups for PL clubs from Tuesday

Sections
“Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted,” Premier league said in a statement.

Updated: May 19, 2020 09:08 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, London

FILE - In this Sunday, May 6, 2018 file photo the English Premier League trophy sits on the pitch prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England. (AP)

English Premier League clubs have agreed to start training in small groups from Tuesday.

“Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to return to small-group training from tomorrow afternoon, the first step towards restarting the Premier League, when safe to do so,” a statement on the Premier League’s official website, premierleague.com, said.

“Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted.

“This first stage has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the Government.



“Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.

“The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process.

“Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed,” the statement added.

On Saturday, the German Bundesliga returned to action after a 65-day break due to the coronavirus pandemic. Spanish LaLiga is also aiming a mid-June return.

