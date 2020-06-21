Sections
Home / Football / Two late stunners as Watford, Leicester draw 1-1 in EPL

Two late stunners as Watford, Leicester draw 1-1 in EPL

Ben Chilwell was mobbed by his Leicester teammates after smashing home a rising, angled shot off the inside of the post in the 90th minute for what looked like the winning goal. However, there was more late drama as Watford center back Craig Dawson performed a bicycle kick to score a brilliant equalizer

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 08:26 IST

By Associated Press, Watford

Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford v Leicester City - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - June 20, 2020 Leicester City's Ben Chilwell celebrates scoring their first goal with Kelechi Iheanacho as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) (REUTERS)

Socially distanced celebrations are hard to stick to when your team has scored a stunning and potentially crucial late goal.

Just ask the players of Watford and Leicester.

Ben Chilwell was mobbed by his Leicester teammates after smashing home a rising, angled shot off the inside of the post in the 90th minute for what looked like the winning goal inside an empty Vicarage Road stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

However, there was more late drama as Watford center back Craig Dawson performed a bicycle kick to score a brilliant equalizer in the third minute of stoppage time and secure his relegation-threatened team a 1-1 draw.



Dawson was also hugged by teammates after a goal that moved Watford a point above the relegation zone, though third-to-last Bournemouth plays later Saturday.

Players have been urged to stay 2 meters (6 feet) apart during celebrations following the resumption of the Premier League after a three-month suspension.

The point restored third-place Leicester’s eight-point advantage over Manchester United, which is occupying fifth place — potentially the last Champions League qualification spot this season because of second-place Manchester City’s two-year European ban that is currently under appeal.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Father’s Day 2020: Heartfelt quotes to posing with dad, here’s how people are celebrating the day on Twitter
Jun 21, 2020 09:24 IST
Solar Eclipse Time, How and where to Watch ‘Ring of Fire’ Live Stream
Jun 21, 2020 09:23 IST
Djokovic reaches final of own exhibition tournament
Jun 21, 2020 09:20 IST
Domestic pharma giants to manufacture, sell anti-viral Remdesivir drug
Jun 21, 2020 09:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.