U-17 Women’s World Cup : All you need to know

India is set to host the Women’s U-17 World Cup next year in February. The tournament was supposed to take place in November 2020 but the Covid-19 pandemic led to its postponement. FIFA announced the revised schedule a few days back with the matches taking place from February 17 to March 7 in 2021. India will have the football-crazy Northeast crowd behind them as they will play all their group matches of the Women’s U-17 FIFA World Cup at Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

This is the second FIFA tournament India is hosting after it successfully organised the U-17 Men’s World Cup in 2017. Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Kolkata, and Navi Mumbai have already been confirmed as the five host cities for the tournament and will host the 32 matches.

“With the host for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 set to be announced on 25 June 2020, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2021 will provide football fans in India with a chance to welcome the future world stars and heroes of the women’s game next year,” FIFA said according to a release issued by the local organising committee.

India’s schedule for group matches:-

India, who hold the A1 position in the draw by virtue of being the hosts will take on the A2 team, which will be confirmed when the draw takes place, in their opener on February 17. On February 20, India will face A3 in Guwahati while the February 22 will see the hosts take on A4.

Schedule for knockout matches:-

The quarterfinals will take place in Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata on February 27 and 28 respectively. The two semifinals will be held on March 3 in Navi Mumbai and Bhubaneswar.While Navi Mumbai has also been given the grand finale that is scheduled for March 7 and the third-place classification game.

Format of the tournament: -

The Under-17 World Cup will see the participation of 16 teams. India are placed in Group A while the top teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals. Both Group B matches will take place on the same day in Bhubaneswar. Group C and D matches will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and the TransStadia Arena in Ahmedabad, respectively on February 18.

Previous winners of the Women’s U-17 World Cup:-

2008- North Korea, 2010- South Korea, 2012- France, 2014- Japan, 2016- North Korea, 2018- Spain

Qualified teams (till now):-

New Zealand, Japan, North Korea, India

(with PTI inputs)