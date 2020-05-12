Sections
Home / Football / UEFA bans Ukraine forward Biesiedin for 1 year for doping

UEFA bans Ukraine forward Biesiedin for 1 year for doping

The 24-year-old Biesiedin scored in the last game of Ukraine’s qualifying group in November — a 2-2 draw at Serbia.

Updated: May 12, 2020 16:38 IST

By Press Trust of India, Nyon

Artem Biesiedin. (AP)

Ukraine forward Artem Biesiedin has been banned from soccer for one year in a doping case, UEFA said Tuesday.

The ban ends on Dec. 19, leaving Biesiedin clear to play at the postponed European Championship in June 2021.

The 24-year-old Biesiedin scored in the last game of Ukraine’s qualifying group in November — a 2-2 draw at Serbia.

Less than two weeks later, Biesiedin tested positive for a banned stimulant while playing for Dynamo Kyiv after a Europa League game against Malmo, UEFA said.



The stimulant, Fonturacetam, is described in scientific journals as being “developed in Russia as a stimulant to keep astronauts awake on long missions.”Biesiedin was provisionally suspended by UEFA in December, and later banned in February.

UEFA announced the case on Tuesday after his right to appeal the ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport expired.

Ukraine finished at the top of its group and ahead of defending European champion Portugal. The team was drawn in a Euro 2020 group with the Netherlands, Austria and a playoff round winner.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST
149 flights to bring back Indians from 31 nations between May 16-22: Sources
May 12, 2020 17:37 IST
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
May 12, 2020 13:23 IST
Covid-19 Live| Bengal’s red zones to be divided into 3 categories: CM Banerjee
May 12, 2020 17:46 IST

latest news

Chhattisgarh: 21 Shramik special trains to bring back stranded people
May 12, 2020 18:09 IST
2 CRPF men commit suicide in two days in Kashmir, say officials
May 12, 2020 18:10 IST
In Bengal, Covid-19 red zones to be divided into 3: CM Mamata
May 12, 2020 18:12 IST
What keeps us together
May 12, 2020 18:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.