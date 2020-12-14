UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw: Barcelona to face PSG, holders Bayern to take on Lazio

Sections
Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 17:35 IST

By Reuters, Nyon

The draw for UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matches. (Twitter/UEFA Champions League)

Barcelona will face Paris St Germain and former striker Neymar while title holders Bayern Munich are up against Italy’s Lazio in the last 16 of the Champions League after UEFA’s draw was held on Monday.

The clash of Lionel Messi and Barca with last year’s runners-up PSG is a repeat of their remarkable meeting at the same stage in 2017 when Barca overcame a 4-0 first leg loss to beat the French club 6-1 in Spain.

Bayern will start as favourites in their tie but will be wary of Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio team who have reached this stage for the first time in 20 years.

“Lazio are an uncomfortable opponent, you saw that in the group,” said Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic. “It is always uncomfortable against Italian teams.”



Premier League champions Liverpool will play last year’s semi-finalists RB Leipzig creating a match-up between Germany’s most highly rated young coach Julian Nagelsmann of Leipzig with Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp, the country’s number one coach.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last ten matches against German teams in all European competitions, a run going back to 2002.

Real Madrid face Serie A club Atalanta while Atletico Madrid will face Chelsea and Manchester City will take on Borussia Moenchengladbach, who are in the last 16 for the first time in the Champions League era.

Italian champions Juventus will face Porto, a game where Cristiano Ronaldo will return to his homeland Portugal.

The two legged ties will be played from February 16.

