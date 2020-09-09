Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / UEFA moves Champions League draw from Athens over health concerns

UEFA moves Champions League draw from Athens over health concerns

The European soccer body said that the Champions League draw would instead take place without guests -- such as club representatives -- at its own headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Oct. 1 with the Europa League draw the following day in the same venue.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 21:25 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

General view of the UEFA logo at UEFA Headquarters before the draw. (REUTERS)

The draws for this season’s Champions League and Europa League group stages have been moved from Athens because they would break local COVID-19 rules about large indoor gatherings, UEFA said on Wednesday.

The European soccer body said that the Champions League draw would instead take place without guests -- such as club representatives -- at its own headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Oct. 1 with the Europa League draw the following day in the same venue.

The decision followed talks with Greek authorities, UEFA said.

“All parties agreed that the top priority must remain public health and that it currently would not be possible to organise an event of such size with guests in Athens, as it would violate public health restrictions and constraints regarding indoor events,” said a UEFA statement.



The Champions League group stage will start later than usual on Oct. 20, a knock-on effect of the coronavirus pandemic which interrupted last season and caused it to finish in August.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Sep 09, 2020 21:15 IST
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Sep 09, 2020 20:27 IST
US keeps India on pandemic ‘do not travel’ list
Sep 09, 2020 21:42 IST
Delhi shatters its record of Covid-19 infections with new 4,000 cases
Sep 09, 2020 19:49 IST

latest news

PM Modi speaks to Saudi King, two leaders exchange views on global challenges following Covid
Sep 09, 2020 21:54 IST
Sisodia announces relief for artisans, cuts rents at govt tourism complexes
Sep 09, 2020 21:53 IST
Delhi schools put in place safety measures, say they’re ready for class 9-12 students
Sep 09, 2020 21:52 IST
United States keeps India on ‘do not travel’ advisory list
Sep 09, 2020 21:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.