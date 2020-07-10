Sections
Home / Football / Serie A: More frustration for Inter Milan as Verona snatch late 2-2 draw

Serie A: More frustration for Inter Milan as Verona snatch late 2-2 draw

Antonio Conte’s side appeared to have done the difficult part when they came from behind to lead 2-1 early in the second half only for Miguel Veloso to level for Verona with five minutes left.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 06:19 IST

By Reuters, Milan

Hellas Verona celebrate during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Inter Milan, at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Paola Garbuio/LaPresse via AP) (AP)

Inter Milan allowed yet another game to slip from their grasp as Verona snatched a late equaliser to hold them to a 2-2 draw in Serie A on Thursday. Antonio Conte’s side appeared to have done the difficult part when they came from behind to lead 2-1 early in the second half only for Miguel Veloso to level for Verona with five minutes left. That means Inter stay fourth with 65 points, having been overtaken by Atalanta after their 2-0 win over Sampdoria on Wednesday, and are 10 adrift of leaders Juventus with seven games to play. Verona are ninth with 43.

“It’s disappointing because we deserved to win the match and instead we have lost more important points,” said Conte.

“The fact that we have lost 20 points from leading positions must give us pause for thought. We’ve lost so many points in a stupid way -- if we hadn’t, the table would look very different.”

Since the Serie A restart, Inter have been held 3-3 at home by Sassuolo after conceding twice in the last 10 minutes and on Sunday they lost 2-1 to visitors Bologna after leading 1-0 and missing a penalty -- a performance which left Conte fuming.



They also got off to a disastrous start on Thursday when Federico Dimarco sent a ball over the top of the Inter defence and Darko Lazovic flew past Milan Skriniar and scored from a narrow angle in the second minute.

It could have been worse as Veloso’s shot scraped the post and Dimarco was close with another effort but Inter survived and turned the game around after the break.

Antonio Candreva levelled four minutes into the second half, scoring from a rebound after Romelu Lukaku’s shot hit the bar, and he was also involved in the second goal six minutes later.

After being released on the right, Candreva’s shot was deflected off Dimarco’s chest and slipped between goalkeeper Marco Silvestri and his near post.

Lautaro Martinez was denied a third for Inter when he broke clear only to denied by Silvestri and Verona seemed to have run out of gas.

But, in a tale that has become all too familiar for Inter, the hosts snatched an equaliser when Amir Rrahmani slipped between two defenders and laid the ball off to Veloso who fired past Samir Handanovic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Singaporeans begin voting with masks and gloves under Covid-19 cloud
Jul 10, 2020 06:32 IST
Everyone was involved: Ganguly reveals how he was dropped from Indian team
Jul 10, 2020 06:32 IST
More frustration for Inter Milan as Verona snatch late 2-2 draw
Jul 10, 2020 06:19 IST
US bans Pakistan International Airlines flights over pilot concerns
Jul 10, 2020 06:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.